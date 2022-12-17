Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.16- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $4.25-$4.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.11.

Nucor Stock Down 0.4 %

NUE stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.30.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nucor by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after purchasing an additional 272,987 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $22,224,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 55.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 500,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,411,000 after buying an additional 177,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

