Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $59,960.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $63,820.00.
Nuvalent Trading Down 0.5 %
NUVL stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.60. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $40.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
