Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $59,960.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $63,820.00.

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.5 %

NUVL stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.60. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $40.43.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 20.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 423,779 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Read More

