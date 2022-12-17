NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Short Interest Up 15.2% in November

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NuVasive Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,948,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 1,364.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 603,967 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,627,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $22,099,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NuVasive by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,571,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,674,000 after buying an additional 386,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NuVasive by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 338,609 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

