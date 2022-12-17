Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.