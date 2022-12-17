NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $163.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.27 and its 200-day moving average is $164.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $234.90.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

