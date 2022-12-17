Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $213.43 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $213.43 million and $25.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04265819 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $11,356,875.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

