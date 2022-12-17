Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $214.55 million and approximately $20.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,178.03 or 0.07057089 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00032103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00071039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00052173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021714 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03773638 USD and is down -11.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $26,467,803.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

