Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

TSE OBE opened at C$9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$754.33 million and a P/E ratio of 4.03. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$276.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 3.9799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Loukas acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$29,392.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 812,810 shares in the company, valued at C$6,825,897.10. In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Stephen Loukas bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$29,392.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 812,810 shares in the company, valued at C$6,825,897.10. Also, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$47,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$224,413.05.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.