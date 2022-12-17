Oddo Bhf Lowers International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Underperform

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 103.04 ($1.26) price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.53) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

