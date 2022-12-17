OLD Republic International Corp Sells 460,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OLD Republic International Corp cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.4% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $73,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 170,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,675,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 344,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 284,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,203,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.75. 33,631,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,301,483. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

