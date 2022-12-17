OLO (NYSE:OLO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OLO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 1,433,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,286. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.99. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Equities research analysts predict that OLO will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034 in the last three months. 40.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 245,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 60,215 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

