OMG Network (OMG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.40 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00006029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $141.40 million and approximately $19.40 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00051984 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021834 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000216 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

