OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $62.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 6,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 530,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,946 shares of company stock valued at $218,227. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after buying an additional 49,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

