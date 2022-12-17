onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $77.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on onsemi to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.18.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of onsemi by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of onsemi by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after acquiring an additional 861,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.