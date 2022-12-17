Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 167,500 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $209,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 1,539 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $2,216.16.
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 12,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $20,625.00.
- On Thursday, September 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,400 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $16,356.00.
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 1,700 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873.00.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03.
- On Monday, September 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,350.00.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.22 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
