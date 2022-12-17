Optimism Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00005479 BTC on major exchanges. Optimism has a total market cap of $196.35 million and $94.02 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001773 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $904.32 or 0.05415326 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.00486468 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,813.31 or 0.28823476 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
