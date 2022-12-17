Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $72.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

