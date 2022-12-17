O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at $132,250,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at $132,250,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $811.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $810.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $725.50. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

