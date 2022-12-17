Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Organovo stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Organovo has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

