Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.74.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.23 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
