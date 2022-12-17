Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.23 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Orion Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,447,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 133,774 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 225,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Orion Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

