Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in November

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORPEF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Orpea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Orpea from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Orpea from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORPEF remained flat at $6.30 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. Orpea has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $120.88.

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

