Osmosis 1-Day Volume Tops $11.93 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00004627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $381.04 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

