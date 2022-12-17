Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,036,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,052. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

