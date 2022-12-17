OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in November

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,733,500 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 1,483,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,335.0 days.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OTPBF remained flat at 22.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of 22.72. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a 1 year low of 18.95 and a 1 year high of 59.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTPBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OTP Bank Nyrt. from 13,455.00 to 13,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Company Profile

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services to retail clients, corporations and agricultural enterprises, and private and institutional investors in Hungary and internationally. It offers current, foreign currency, securities, long term investment, and retirement savings accounts; bank and business cards; agricultural, mortgage, and housing loans, as well as overdraft facilities; and invests in government and fixed income bonds, mutual funds, mortgages, shares, and certificates, stock exchange transaction orders, investment fund shares, and government securities.

Featured Stories

