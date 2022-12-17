Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 350,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,868,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,736,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 2.5 %

OSG opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $123.06 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

