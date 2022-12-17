Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $161,145.41

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $11.02 million and $161,145.41 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,721.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00381967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00856288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00095251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.38 or 0.00612168 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00273106 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,135,569 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

