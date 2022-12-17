Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $24.93 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53.
About Oxford Lane Capital
