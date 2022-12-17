Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Cowen

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

