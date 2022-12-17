Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.37-$3.44 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,902 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after buying an additional 176,619 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,468,000 after purchasing an additional 119,565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 715.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 119,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,949 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 204.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 210.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

