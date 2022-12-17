Parkside Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $271,661,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.06 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

