Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 10,860 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.3% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. EQ LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,865 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 195,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $87.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.