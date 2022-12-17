Pax Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.32 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $944.58 million and $2.32 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002702 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011542 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000131 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.