PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Up 15.8% in November

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 304,600 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

PC Connection Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNXN traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,407. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.70.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $775.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,135,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538,299.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $212,188.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,530,952.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,135,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,538,299.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,581 shares of company stock worth $1,038,562. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

