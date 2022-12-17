PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM opened at $50.32 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $65.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

