PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 462,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,679 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 11.0% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $30,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 218,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 168.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

