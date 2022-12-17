PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

