PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

NASDAQ FVC opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $38.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

