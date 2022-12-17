PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:HISF)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:HISF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF makes up 0.9% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.27% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HISF stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

