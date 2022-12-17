PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,918 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.19.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

