PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,525,000 after buying an additional 2,060,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after buying an additional 1,184,076 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,813.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,227,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,869,000 after buying an additional 1,163,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,303,000 after buying an additional 851,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,886,000 after buying an additional 620,876 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.51 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th.

