PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,572 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,546,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

