PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.52

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $11.56. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 297,175 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.98 million, a P/E ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 1.68.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 1,266.67%.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Articles

