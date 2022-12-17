Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.20 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $8.01 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be bought for $1,799.35 or 0.10754640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $848.04 or 0.05076724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00487432 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,824.35 or 0.28880581 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token was first traded on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,221 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

According to CryptoCompare, "PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally."

