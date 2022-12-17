Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Hits Market Cap of $2.20 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be bought for $1,799.62 or 0.10764785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $8.03 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,221 tokens. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perth Mint Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

