Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.48

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 8223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POFCY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
