Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$13.54 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$8.44 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity

About Peyto Exploration & Development

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.45 per share, with a total value of C$57,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 516,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,910,146.50. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.04, for a total transaction of C$76,441.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,566,825.92. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 348,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,777 and sold 105,619 shares valued at $1,496,127.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

