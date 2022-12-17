Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.62.

COP opened at $112.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

