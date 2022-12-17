Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

NYSE:PSX opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $113.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

