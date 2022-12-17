Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director Ryan Costello Sells 20,000 Shares

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) Director Ryan Costello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $18,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,776 shares in the company, valued at $173,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phunware Stock Down 2.3 %

PHUN stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $94.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 10.27. Phunware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 108.33% and a negative net margin of 320.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Phunware to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Phunware by 2,113.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phunware by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

