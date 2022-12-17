Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Phunware Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 703,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,281. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 10.27. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 108.33% and a negative net margin of 320.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. Analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Phunware to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 27,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $85,051.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski sold 115,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $110,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 27,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $85,051.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,188 shares in the company, valued at $235,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,423 shares of company stock valued at $232,185 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 16.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Phunware by 2,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Phunware by 4,102.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 87,009 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

